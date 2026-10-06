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A most hectic season! How Chelsea shook off the Champions League curse to beat Bayern Munich in their own stadium

It was unthinkable! A hectic season fraught with internal battles and a big managerial change ended with the Blues claiming the European title

Peter McVitie

  • It was 1.30am when John Terry made the long, solo walk down the saturated pitch towards the penalty spot at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Psyching himself up to take Chelsea's fifth penalty in the shootout against Manchester United, the captain was just a moment away from crowning his side European champions for the first time. 

    He slipped and the ball hit the post. United scored their next two penalties, but Nicolas Anelka saw his effort saved by Edwin van der Sar, crushing Chelsea's Champions League dream.

    "Why?" Terry would find himself asking hours later as he stood alone in his hotel room looking across the Russian capital. "Why then? Why did it start raining?" 

    Four years later, when Didier Drogba stepped up to the penalty spot at the Allianz Arena in 2012, he carried the weight of that near-decade-long obsession. With a short run-up and a stroke of his boot, he sent Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer the wrong way. After years of agonising near-misses, Chelsea were finally Champions League winners.

    The absurdity about it all was that they had emerged triumphant against all odds. Chelsea's golden generation was aging and the fractured squad, led by interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, had limped through a chaotic domestic season.

    Yet, they had somehow conquered Europe at the moment the dream seemed entirely beyond their grasp.

  • Mutiny!

    FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-CHELSEA
    AFP

    The arrival of a young Portuguese manager was supposed to lift the Blues to the next level, but it all went wrong

    Between that rainy night in Moscow and the miraculous recovery in Munich lay four years of cumulative trauma for Chelsea's players and fans. In 2009, referee Tom Henning Ovrebo’s infamous refereeing nightmare against Barcelona culminated in Andres Iniesta’s 93rd-minute knife into the hearts of the home fans at Stamford Bridge. In 2010, Jose Mourinho returned to dump them out in the last 16 on his way to winning the competition with Inter. A year later, English rivals United inflicted double misery on the London side by eliminating them at the quarter-finals and then beating them to the Premier League title. By the time the 2010-11 campaign ended, many believed Chelsea would simply never make it to the next level.

    That summer, though, Abramovich believed he had found the mastermind who would turn them into the continent's dominant force. Andre Villas-Boas arrived from Porto as a 33-year-old tactical prodigy, tasked with replacing the Blues' counter-attacking style with a more entertaining, modern brand of football and, crucially, overseeing the transition of power from the waning golden generation to a younger crop of players. 

    Instead, his tenure triggered an existential crisis at Stamford Bridge.

    The Portuguese coach insisted on a high defensive line that exposed the declining mobility of the centre-backs, while simultaneously angering and marginalising the bigger egos in the squad. Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and Drogba found themselves routinely benched, leading to heated confrontations. Instead of breaking into Europe's elite with the Blues, the coach's revolution started an ideological war between an unproven tactician and a group of winners and leaders who refused to be written off.

    The conflict reached its peak at the Stadio San Paolo in February 2012. Before that round-of-16 fixture against Napoli, Villas-Boas was already under pressure and knew the tie would define his tenure.

    "There's been an obvious tendency for change to happen but from the messages [issued] by the club and the board in the recent past there's a clear indication that there's a change in the way we approach the projects for the future," he told reporters. "The speculation is normal, given the cultural past of this football club, but you have to understand that there's a different perspective now. 

    "We have great belief in what we will do next year, setting up a team to bring us the biggest amount of trophies we can have. I'm really confident about next year. That doesn't take any responsibility for what's happening now but we had a three-year project to change not only the team but the culture and structure of the club. 

    "There's a lot we needed to do, a lot of plans, so that's why I'm excited about the future. I have the full confidence of the owner. I am here to do my job and my job is for this year and the next two years."

    Facing a lethal Napoli side featuring Edinson Cavani, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marek Hamsik in the first leg in Italy, Villas-Boas made a contentious decision: he left Lampard, Cole and Michael Essien on the bench. 

    The gamble backfired. Though Juan Mata gave Chelsea an early lead against the run of play, Napoli’s front line repeatedly tore through the midfield of Ramires and Raul Meireles and exposed centre-backs Gary Cahill and David Luiz. Lavezzi scored twice and Cavani got one as the Italians ran riot, winning 3-1.

    While Chelsea's old guard sat stony faced on the bench, Villas-Boas stood isolated on the touchline.

    Twelve days later, following a dismal defeat to West Brom, Abramovich scrapped his three-year plan and Villas-Boas was dismissed after 256 days in charge. 

    Sitting fifth in the Premier League and seemingly hopeless in Europe, Chelsea's season was a write-off. Caretaker duties were handed to assistant Di Matteo, a quiet former Blues midfielder, who was asked to simply restore peace to a mutinous squad.

  • A fantastic comeback

    Chelsea FC v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Round of 16
    Getty Images Sport

    Roberto Di Matteo's appointment helped stabilise the Blues and inspired a massive comeback

    After Villas-Boas' failed dismantling of the dressing room's most influential figures, Di Matteo opted to restore the old guard's power. For the return leg against Napoli, he scrapped the high line and reinstated the spine of the team. Lampard, Terry, Cole and Drogba all returned to the starting XI. 

    What followed at Stamford Bridge was an incredible display of determination. In the 28th minute, Ramires whipped in a cross for Drogba, who threw himself at the ball to head Chelsea into the lead. Early in the second half, Terry climbed above the Napoli defence to head home a corner from Lampard and put Chelsea ahead on away goals.

    The drama was far from over as Gokhan Inler silenced the crowd when he found the net in the 55th minute, restoring Napoli's advantage. Still, the hosts refused to fold. With 15 minutes remaining, Andrea Dossena handled the ball in the box, and Lampard stepped up to smash the penalty down the middle.

    At 4-4 on aggregate, the tie went to extra time. In the 105th minute, Drogba dragged two defenders with him inside the box and cut back for Branislav Ivanovic to lash a shot into the top corner. When the final whistle confirmed the home team's 5-4 aggregate win, Di Matteo sprinted onto the pitch in jubilation. The big-name stars who had been written off as relics had delivered one of the greatest European comebacks in the club's history.

    Chelsea were into the quarter-finals, where they dispatched Benfica with relative ease, but waiting in the semi-finals was a stunning, revolutionary and seemingly unstoppable team: Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

  • Revenge against Barcelona

    FC Barcelona v FC Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final
    Getty Images Sport

    Faced with Pep Guardiola's team, the Blues looked set for another disaster

    An iconic strike from Drogba saw Chelsea take the lead from the first leg in London, but facing what is widely considered the greatest club team in football history, the Blues knew the tie was far from over. After all, it was the same team that had crushed their dreams in controversial circumstances at the same stage three years ago when Iniesta fired in the late decider. 

    In 2012, it appeared they were in for another disaster. Within 43 minutes of the second leg, the game plan had completely collapsed.

    First, centre-back Cahill limped off injured after just 12 minutes. Then came a series of devastating blows: Sergio Busquets tapped home in the 35th minute to level the aggregate score and two minutes later captain Terry suffered a moment of madness, kneeing Alexis Sanchez off the ball to earn a straight red card. When Iniesta slotted home his team's second just before half-time, it seemed utter annihilation was imminent for 10-man, centre-backless Chelsea.

    Somehow, just before the break, Lampard provided a glimmer of hope when he sent a fine through-ball to Ramires as the Brazilian dashed into the box. The midfielder audaciously scooped it over goalkeeper Victor Valdes to make it 2–2 on aggregate and suddenly Chelsea were ahead on away goals.

    The second half was a battle for survival. Chelsea set up in a desperate low-block, with Drogba operating almost as a left-back to cover for the defensive gaps. Barcelona suffocated and bombarded the Blues and were given another boost when Drogba brought down Cesc Fabregas inside the box early in the half. Lionel Messi, who had already scored 63 goals that season, stepped up and crashed his penalty off the crossbar. In the 83rd minute the Argentine phenomenon hit the post with a low shot from outside the box.

    Barcelona threw everything at the London side but couldn't break through. Then, in the 91st minute came the vital moment. A desperate boot out of defence was brought down by the velvet first touch of Fernando Torres at the halfway line. The striker, who had flopped ever since joining in a £50 million deal from Liverpool, burst forward and slid past Valdes before rolling the ball into the empty net. The English team won 3-2 on aggregate. 

    Chelsea had survived at Camp Nou, but the victory came at a brutal cost. Due to the cards given out that night, four key figures - Terry, Ramires, Ivanovic and Meireles - were suspended for the final against Bayern. 

    Chelsea were through to the final in Munich, but the squad had been decimated.

  • Back in the final

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    Di Matteo had four star players missing as the London club faced Bayern

    On May 19, 2012, Chelsea stepped into a scenario stacked entirely against them. Facing Bayern in the Allianz Arena, it was the first time in the Champions League era that a team enjoyed home advantage in the final. 

    Bayern dressed the stadium in red and white and were confident of success against a cobbled-together Chelsea team who had endured a humiliating and hectic campaign.

    With four key men out, Di Matteo was forced to make some tactical adjustments. David Luiz and Cahill were rushed back from hamstring injuries to form the centre-back duo, while 22-year-old Ryan Bertrand was handed his European debut, being deployed on the left wing to help contain the threat of Arjen Robben and Philipp Lahm.

    "We need to use the disappointment from Moscow to inspire us," Lampard said. "We've got good and bad memories from Moscow, but the main one is that we lost the game. It's taken a while for us to get back here, but we knew we had the ability to do so. Only tomorrow will it be the reprieve if we win the game."

    The next 90 minutes mirrored the triumph at Camp Nou in many ways. Bayern were relentless in attack as Robbery and Franck Ribery terrified them on the wings with wave after wave of pressure. By the 87th minute, Bayern had amassed 35 shots to Chelsea’s nine. Yet, through last-ditch tackles from Cole and saves from Petr Cech, Chelsea held on.

    Near the end of the second half, Chelsea almost caved. Toni Kroos floated a cross to the back post where Thomas Muller beat his marker to send a header bouncing over Cech and in off the underside of the bar. The stadium went wild and coach Jupp Heynckes immediately replaced the scorer with defender Daniel Van Buyten to lock down the victory. It felt like a familiar end to Chelsea's European dream was coming.

    With two minutes remaining, Torres won Chelsea's first corner of the entire match. Mata whipped a sharp, outswinging ball toward the near post and Drogba, having sprinted across the box, rose above Jerome Boateng, and sent a powerful header past Neuer. 

    The home fans were stunned into silence as Chelsea dragged the match into extra time.

  • The ultimate redemption

    TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-CHELSEA
    AFP

    Chelsea overpowered the German champions in Munich to claim the title at the end of a hectic campaign

    Even in extra time, the intensity increased and the game grew more unpredictable. Three minutes into the additional period, Drogba clipped Ribery in the box and conceded a penalty. 

    Terry, Drogba and the Chelsea fans feared the worst.

    Former Chelsea player Robben stepped up to deliver what felt like the death blow. But Cech, who had spent hours studying Bayern’s penalty habits before the game, dived low to his left and smothered Robben’s strike, squeezing the ball to his chest. 

    When the whistle blew after 120 minutes, the destination of the trophy was once again to be decided by a penalty shootout.

    Lahm scored Bayern's first, while Mata’s opening effort for Chelsea was saved by Neuer. Mario Gomez and Neuer himself - going third for his side - converted while David Luiz and Lampard kept Chelsea alive. After Cole coolly slotted home Chelsea's fourth, Ivica Olic stepped up for Bayern, only for Cech to push the ball wide.

    Then came Bastian Schweinsteiger. The midfielder hesitated before he struck the ball and watched in horror as Cech tipped it onto the post. The Czech hero guessed the correct direction on all six penalties he faced that night.

    It all fell to Drogba. Four years after his red card in Moscow stripped him of the chance to take the fifth penalty against United – the one that Terry smacked off the post – he stood face to face with redemption. 

    "I was confident," Drogba, who lost a penalty shootout with Ivory Coast in the AFCON final months prior, admitted later. "But before I went to take it I started thinking about what happened in the African Cup of Nations when I could have won the final for my team and missed. It was very hard, but at the same time I was thinking I had to score when Petr Cech had made all his saves. I wanted to make Chelsea smile compared to the other time when we were all down and crying."

    With a brief, two-step run-up, Drogba calmly rolled the ball into the bottom-right corner as Neuer dived the wrong way.

    Where coaching masterminds like Mourinho, Ancelotti and Luiz Felipe Scolari had all failed despite possessing prime, dominant squads, an interim manager had succeeded, steering a team that finished sixth in the Premier League to finally achieve club football's greatest honour.

    Stubbornness, survival instinct and the refusal of an aging core to be defined by their past heartbreaks made Abramovich’s European dream a reality. 

    "I'm just happy we have won," Di Matteo said. "It's a historic night for this club… Four years ago, the club had a very painful experience. I was watching at home and I felt so sorry for John Terry at the time because it would have been like a film script, him scoring the winning goal. 

    "The club have waited a long time. We have a group of players that have a big heart, passion, motivation and desire. That was the only way to be able to achieve this trophy. It's been an immense effort by the whole group – staff, players – and we are very happy tonight."

    Four years after the rainy night in Moscow, the divisive Blues squad had pulled off the ultimate redemption story.