Zungu: Scottish FA hands Bafana Bafana star six-match ban for breaching Covid-19 protocols

The 28-year-old and his teammates were also fined by the club, who then contacted the SFA over the incident

South Africa international Bongani Zungu is among the five Rangers FC players that have been slapped with a ban for breaking coronavirus protocol.

Midfielder Zungu, striker Dapo Mebude, goalkeeper Brian Kinnear, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey have all been banned for six matches by the Scottish Football Association.

The quintet broke Covid-19 rules by attending a party in Scotland last month and Zungu, Patterson and Bassey were then told to stop training with the team following the protocol breach.

The trio then apologised to the Rangers fans on their return to training under manager Steven Gerrard last month.

Striker Mebude and goalkeeper Kinnear are currently out on loan at Queens of the South and Annan Athletic, respectively.

Zungu, who missed Bafana Bafana's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan last week, will now watch Rangers' next four games from the sidelines.

This is because four of the matches will be immediate and two games will be suspended until the end of the current campaign.

The SFA released the following statement on Tuesday.

Alleged Parties in Breach: Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear, Dapo Mebude, Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu (Rangers FC)



Date: 13/14 February 2021

Disciplinary Rules allegedly breached:

Disciplinary Rule 24 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and Decisions of the Scottish FA.

Article continues below

Disciplinary Rule 77 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

Principal hearing date: Thursday, 25 March 2021

Outcome: Suspension of 6 matches applied as follows: 4 matches immediate and 2 matches suspended until End of Season 2020/21.