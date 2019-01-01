Ziyech's Ajax outshine Champions League debutant Osimhen's Lille

The Morocco international got an assist as the Nigeria youngster’s maiden appearance in Europe’s elite club competition ended in defeat

Victor Osimhen’s debut ended on a losing note as suffered a 3-0 defeat to at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Osimhen, who is having a season to remember thanks to his goalscoring exploits in , was handed his maiden appearance in the competition, but the Nigerian missed several scoring opportunities.

Quincy Promes headed the Dutch side ahead after 18 minutes before Edson Alvarez scored to put them two goals up five minutes after the interval.

Nicolas Tagliafico dented Lille's chances of launching a comeback with the hosts' third of the evening thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s assist.

The international was on parade for the entire duration as Andre Onana put in a fine shift to stop the Great Danes.

Following this defeat, Lille sit at the base of Group H and they would be seeking redemption when they welcome to Stade Pierre-Mauroy on October 2.

Before then, they take on , and Nice in their next three French top-flight fixtures.

Osimhen boasts five goals in five league appearances to lead the goalscorers’ chart alongside ’s Moussa Dembele.