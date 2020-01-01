Ziyech handed first Chelsea start against Krasnodar

The Morocco international has been included in the Blues starting XI to face the Russian Premier League side

Hakim Ziyech has been handed his first start against Krasnodar in Wednesday’s game at Krasnodar Stadium.

The international teamed up with the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer from Dutch side .

The winger‘s debut was delayed due to a knee injury he suffered during the Blues pre-season game against and Hove Albion.

The forward then played his first game for the Premier League club against on October 17 after recovering from his knee problems.

The 27-year-old winger featured for 18 minutes in the encounter after replacing Mason Mount as Frank Lampard's men played out a draw.

Ziyech made his second appearance for Chelsea in their Champions League opener against last week and featured for 28 minutes.

The winger also made a cameo appearance against on Saturday and has now been afforded his first start for the Blues.

The Morocco international will play behind Timo Werner, who is spearheading the attack, along with Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The forward has featured 30 times in the Champions League and in the 2018-19 season he was named in competitions’ team of the season.

Ziyech will hope to help Chelsea secure their first win in Group E after playing out a goalless draw against Sevilla the last time out.