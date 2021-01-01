Ziyech: Chelsea will ‘do everything’ to beat Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

The Morocco international hopes to get an opportunity to feature for the Citizens and help them reach the final of the competition

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Chelsea will do all it takes to secure victory over Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final game against Manchester City on Saturday.

The winger has featured four times in the competition since joining the Blues last summer from Dutch side Ajax, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

After the victory over Crystal Palace and also advancing into the semi-finals of the Champions League at the expense of FC Porto, Ziyech hopes his side can continue the fine form by defeating the Citizens in the FA Cup last four.

“For us it’s a nice week so far. I think we can finish the whole week with a good result again on the weekend and, hopefully, then we can say it’s a complete week,” Ziyech told the club website .

“I like to play the big games – I think that’s the same for every other footballer – but I just see them as another game. It’s a semi-final right now, we will do everything that is in our power to reach the final and how we do it doesn’t matter.

“They are leading the league and they are really impressive this season, the way they play. You can see they have individual players who can do crazy things. As a team, they can do a lot of things and it’s just the way of how they play football.

“I played them in January here and I think in the first half the game was already over. What I can remember is when they speed up the tempo, they are a difficult team to beat.

Ziyech’s debut season with the Blues has been hampered by injury setbacks which have limited him to 12 league starts in the current campaign.

The winger admitted it has been tough for him to adapt at Stamford Bridge but promised to keep working hard in order to rediscover the form that made Chelsea part with €44 million to secure his signature.

“It’s a difficult season, with everything around adaptation and injuries, playing then a couple of games not playing,’ he continued.

“It’s a difficult season but I think for every player sometimes it could help to have these seasons because you have to work harder and keep improving every single day.

“It’s about the rhythm and sometimes you think you have the rhythm then you get a setback. It took some time and I have to continue to believe in myself. I’m not loud about it but I have to keep going and keep working and the rest will come by itself.”