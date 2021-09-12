Zirkzee, Amuzu and Kouame score as Anderlecht destroy KV Mechelen

The Fiorentina loanee opened his Purple and White account in style against Wouter Vrancken’s men on Sunday afternoon

Christian Kouame bagged a second-half double as Anderlecht decimated KV Mechelen 7-2 in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A encounter.

The Cote d’Ivoire opened his Purple and White goal account in style, with Joshua Zirkzee, as well as Francis Amuzu, also finding the net in the nine-goal thriller.

Fuelled by their defeats to Vitesse and Genk in their last two fixtures, Anderlecht welcomed De Kakkers to Brussels’ Lotto Park with the ambition of ending their poor run.

They achieved that in grand style as Wouter Vrancken’s men returned home with their heads bowed low.

Benito Raman put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute after he was teed up by English defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

That lead lasted for just 14 minutes with the visiting side restoring parity through a fine strike by Nikola Storm who was assisted by Hugo Cuypers.

Vincent Kompany’s men came into the second-half like a house on fire to regain their lead through Kouassi in the 49th minute. That effort was made possible courtesy of a pass from Kristoffer Olsson.



Three minutes before the hour mark, the Cote d’Ivoire player beat goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke again. This time, it was left-back Sergio Gomez who supplied the last pass.

Four minutes later, Michael Amir Murillo extended the lead before Ghana prospect Amuzu – who replaced Lior Refaelov in the 70th minute – made it 5-1 with just four minutes after his introduction.

Despite being assured of all three points, Kompany’s men were not satisfied as they pressed harder for more goals.



Yari Verschaeren made it 6-1 for Anderlecht five minutes before full time as he was set up by Nigeria prospect Zirkzee who scored their seventh strike in the 87th minute.

Captain Onur Kaya got Mechelen’s second goal of the afternoon few minutes after coming in for Cuypers.

Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru was introduced for Murillo eight minutes from full-time while Cameroonian midfielder Samuel Gouet was in action from start to finish for the visitors.

Thanks to this result, Anderlecht climbed to fourth on the log having accrued 10 points from six matches. They are guests of Standard Liege in their next outing on September 19.