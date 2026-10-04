Zinédine Zidane asked about Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I have always had a lot of respect for players, but...'

France manager Zinédine Zidane has addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's situation. The Portuguese superstar left the national team camp early this week and may already have played his last international. At Sunday's press conference, Zidane paid tribute to his former pupil, with whom he enjoyed tremendous success during their time together at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo left after a tumultuous week. The striker was unhappy after not getting any playing time against Norway, and the situation then escalated. A day before the match with Denmark, manager Jorge Jesus said at the press conference that he felt no pressure whatsoever to put Ronaldo, or any player, in the line-up because of his status or to give him minutes as a substitute.

He then decided to leave on his private jet and may therefore have played his last international, although nothing official has yet been announced. The Portuguese Football Federation are said to be trying to ensure that the captain's glorious career with the national team (234 matches, 146 goals, 1 European Championship, 2 Nations Leagues) does not end on a sour note.

Still, the end of Ronaldo's career is approaching, with him turning 42 in February. He won by far the majority of his trophies at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles. Three of those four European crowns came with Zidane as his coach (2016, 2017, 2018).

"He helped me win incredible things," Zidane said a day before the match with Belgium. "I think we have to acknowledge his great career; what he has achieved is exceptional. I was lucky enough to have him under my wing. Hats off to Cristiano!"

Zidane added: "I have always had a lot of respect for all players, but even more for those I have worked with, and especially for Cristiano, who brought us a great many trophies," said Zidane, who also won the Spanish title once with Ronaldo (2017).

Meanwhile, Portugal beat Denmark 2-4 without Ronaldo. They are now preparing for the meeting with Norway this Sunday in Porto. With Ronaldo in the squad, Portugal had already won their first two internationals of this period as well, against Norway (1-2) and Wales (1-0). Zidane's France have seven points in their group, after wins over Belgium (0-1) and Turkey (0-1) and a draw against Italy (1-1).



