Zimbabwe captain Musona in fitness race for 2019 Afcon qualifier against Congo

If declared unfit for the Afcon qualifier against Congo, the Zimbabwe captain would become the latest injury casualty after Marvelous Nakamba

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona’s availability for the crucial 2019 Afcon qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at home is uncertain after the striker sustained an ankle injury while turning out for his Belgian club Lokeren last weekend.

Group G leaders Zimbabwe host Congo at Harare’s National Sports Stadium on March 24, needing just a point to qualify for their fourth Afcon tournament.

But Musona lasted 75 minutes during last weekend’s Belgian First Division match against after receiving an ankle knock, giving the Zimbabwe camp a huge injury concern.

“We heard from the team that he got a knock on the ankle muscle but it’s too early to decide anything," Zimbabwe team manager Wellington Mupandare told The Herald.

“I am yet to see the report but I am sure it’s not very serious because they are also going to assess him further on Friday ahead of the weekend games."

Musona has scored four in as many games this campaign, having also missed the match against DR Congo at home last October after being red-carded in the reverse fixture in Kinshasa.

If he is declared not fit for the Congo match, Musona joins midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who is already out of that match with an injury.