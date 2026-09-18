Zinedine Zidane wants to change how players are filmed when they turn up at Clairefontaine. The new France head coach says his staff will cut back on the media circus around those arrival moments and take a tighter grip on the images.

"There is no message calling for restraint, what we will change is that once we arrive there, there will be no need to put on such a show," Zidane said at his press conference after naming his first squad. He wants the national team to "control the images more", though he accepts they will end up in front of the media and the public anyway.

Managing France, in Zidane's eyes, goes well beyond picking a starting XI. He has made clear his job also covers setting the tone of the camp and handling every detail around the squad.