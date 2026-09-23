Zinedine Zidane has settled the leadership order of Les Bleus. In one of his first major calls as France head coach, the new boss has named four players according to the principle of seniority in the national shirt.

Kylian Mbappé keeps the captain's armband, as expected. Ousmane Dembélé steps up as vice-captain, with Adrien Rabiot third and Jules Koundé fourth in the pecking order, according to French network RMC .

Caps drove the decision. Mbappé has played 106 matches for France, next to 67 for Dembélé, 66 for Rabiot and 56 for Koundé.

Real Madrid's rule

Didier Deschamps had handed Mbappé the armband back in 2023 and never let it go, but the former France boss never set a fixed order for the rest of his leaders.

When Mbappé sat out or left the pitch, the armband passed to Mike Maignan, Ibrahima Konaté, Aurélien Tchouaméni, N'Golo Kanté and Lucas Digne, with no set sequence among them.

Spanish football, and Real Madrid in particular, runs on a different logic. Seniority in the dressing room shapes who leads the team, and it's a rule Zidane knows inside out after his long years with the Spanish giants.

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RMC revealed that Zidane spoke to Mbappé before the start of his first camp with France. They covered a number of matters, including the player's position on the pitch.

France's captain already knew he would keep the armband under Zidane. The new coach wanted clear foundations within the group and defined roles from day one.

Naming the four leaders ranks among the most striking early moves of Zidane's tenure. Mbappé stays at the top of the pyramid, Dembélé takes the vice-captaincy, and Rabiot and Koundé fill out the rest.

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