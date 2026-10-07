Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Zinedine ZidaneGetty
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Zidane scraps a long-standing habit of Deschamps with the France national team

France vs Belgium
France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
D. Deschamps
Z. Zidane
France
Belgium

France top their group in the Nations League

Zinedine Zidane is set to tear up one of Didier Deschamps' longest-standing habits as France manager, according to a press report on Wednesday.

France have not yet booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, but they can be well satisfied with their work over the current international break.

 Three wins and a draw from four matches have left Les Bleus top of Group One with 10 points, three clear of second-placed Italy and four ahead of Belgium in third.

Pleased with his first steps in charge, Zidane now has a full month to prepare for the next international break.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" report that the new coach intends to use that time to work in a completely different way from Deschamps.

 Deschamps used to send his assistants, Guy Stéphan and Franck Raviot, to track the professionals playing outside France. Zidane plans to make those trips himself as much as possible, keeping direct contact with his players.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google