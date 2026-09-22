Zinedine Zidane wasted no time leaving his mark on the France national team. His very first training session as head coach of Les Bleus hinted at a new era, with the new manager overhauling several parts of the routine the players had grown used to under Didier Deschamps.

A new chapter opened on Monday, as Zidane led his first session in preparation for France's next four UEFA Nations League matches. His debut at the helm drew huge interest.

French newspaper "Foot Mercato" reported a positive atmosphere inside the camp, with several players singing the praises of that opening session.

Dayot Upamecano said afterwards: "We enjoyed it a lot. Our focus was on adapting and welcoming the new players. We had an excellent training session, and I am extremely happy."

Speaking about Zidane, the France defender added: "We have all been fans of his since we were young, and it is a pleasure for me to learn from him. It is difficult to replicate Zidane's control of the ball."

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Changes from day one

Reorganising the work on the pitch was only the start. From the very first hours, Zidane began reshaping details that had been part of the national team's routine for years.

Gone is the famous welcome procession for players arriving at the Clairefontaine camp. The handling of injuries has changed too. Injured players no longer have to travel to the Clairefontaine centre for assessment by the national team's medical staff.

According to "RMC Sport", the medical staff now deal directly with the players' clubs.

A new surface and a different presence

Another notable switch is the use of the Michel Platini pitch surface at Clairefontaine, a surface rarely used under Deschamps.

More striking still was Zidane's own presence in the sessions. Journalists watched him get directly involved in the preparation, even laying out the cones and markers for the exercises himself.

He joined in some of the drills, explained their details to the players and handed out direct technical instructions. It was a scene that captured his desire to be close to his squad from day one.

That hands-on approach echoes his time at Real Madrid, when he would sometimes join the practice matches at the end of sessions.

So Zidane needed no time at all to stamp his authority on France. The change started with the small details. The shape of his technical project will come into focus once the official matches begin.

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