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The relationship between Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and Zinedine Zidane, the France national team coach, has seen some tensions in recent times, amid differing viewpoints between the two parties regarding the tactical role of the France captain. This is prompting the French coach to take action in order to contain the situation and restore stability to the team's ranks ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

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Zidane wants to repair his relationship with the France captain, the most important piece of his attacking project. Recent reports have laid bare a rift between the pair, and it comes alongside tension in Mbappe's relationship with his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Ousmane Dembele, in the aftermath of their Ballon d'Or rivalry.

French newspaper L'Equipe, cited by Foot Mercato, traces one of the main causes of the dispute back to Zidane's tactical choices during the last international break. The coach used his captain on the left wing and deployed Dembele as an out-and-out striker. That did not sit well with the Real Madrid star, who prefers to play through the middle and exploit his goalscoring instincts close to goal.

Zidane knew Mbappe was unconvinced by the role. It showed in his recent comments after naming the France squad, when he discussed how he plans to use the captain in the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey. He hinted at moving him back to his favoured central position to get more from his talents and avoid another tactical row.

The tension runs deeper than tactics. L'Equipe revealed a breakdown in communication between Zidane and Mbappe over the past period, with conversations between them severely limited during the last camp, before the player left for Madrid following his injury.

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Part of that, the paper says, came down to Mbappe's health. Illness confined him to his room at the Clairefontaine centre, cutting the chances of any direct contact with the manager, despite how much their relationship matters to the future of the national team.

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Both men live in Madrid, yet even that has done nothing to bring their views closer together. Zidane has recently patched things up with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but the geographical proximity has not translated into a stronger bond with the France captain.

L'Equipe believes the relationship between Zidane and Mbappe lacks the harmony the player enjoyed with former France coach Didier Deschamps. Zidane knows it. He wants to set things straight and defuse any disputes before they poison the mood in the camp.

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His moves come at a time when he needs to unite the group and build a strong relationship with his biggest stars. Mbappe is not just the captain. He is the cornerstone of Zidane's attacking project, which makes improving communication between the pair a priority in the coming weeks.