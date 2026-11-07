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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Zidane after the Spanish disaster: I feel a shiver down my spine, what happened is unbelievable!

France
Italy vs France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
France
Italy

Zidane could not contain his emotions

Zinedine Zidane has voiced his deep sorrow at the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. The collision came with the opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second division match, and the France manager was visibly shaken.

Speaking at a press conference as he announced his squad for the UEFA Nations League, Zidane admitted the incident had hit him hard. Seeing such a scene on a football pitch, he said, is extremely painful.

"I feel profound sorrow for what happened," the French coach added. "I was very affected, to the point that I feel shivers, because one never wants to see something like this on a football pitch."

His thoughts turned to the player's family. Zidane sent them a message of sympathy and prayed the tragedy would never be repeated. "Above all, I feel grief for his family. I hope I never see anything like this again on a football pitch as long as I live."

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