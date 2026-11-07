Zinedine Zidane has voiced his deep sorrow at the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. The collision came with the opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second division match, and the France manager was visibly shaken.

Speaking at a press conference as he announced his squad for the UEFA Nations League, Zidane admitted the incident had hit him hard. Seeing such a scene on a football pitch, he said, is extremely painful.

"I feel profound sorrow for what happened," the French coach added. "I was very affected, to the point that I feel shivers, because one never wants to see something like this on a football pitch."

His thoughts turned to the player's family. Zidane sent them a message of sympathy and prayed the tragedy would never be repeated. "Above all, I feel grief for his family. I hope I never see anything like this again on a football pitch as long as I live."