Zambia striker Barbra Banda the heroine as Shanghai Shengli pip Guangdong Meizhou

The Copper Queens captain was a stand out as her effort steered her side to an away win in their latest Chinese encounter

Barbra Banda netted the winner for Shanghai Shengli as they beat Guangdong Meizhou 1-0 in a Chinese Women's Super League encounter on Saturday.

The Zambia international is settling in well in , having scored three goals and provided two assists in two appearances on her debut season since joining from Spanish side Logrono in January.

The 20-year-old opened her 2020 Chinese account with a goal two assists in her side's 5-1 triumph over Zhejiang Hangzhou before bagging a double in a 4-1 win over Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue.

Following back-to-back opening wins, Shanghai aimed to maintain the impressive winning run as Banda eyed finding the net for the third match in a row and her effort was a huge bargain in the win.

The former Logrono striker struck the winner for Shanghai, having pounced on the rebound after Zhang Xin's initial effort was denied by the crossbar in the 31st minute of the encounter.

The first half lone strike from the Zambian was all they needed to condemn their opponents to their second defeat of the season.

Banda, who was in action from the start to finish of the game for Shanghai, has now scored four goals in three matches for Shanghai.

With her four goals, Shanghai's Banda is now joint-top scorer with Beijing Phoenix's Ma Xiaoxu and Wuhan's Wang Shanshan.

The win means Shanghai are sitting at the top of the log with nine points from three matches and they will face Henan Jianye in their next Chinese league match on Wednesday.