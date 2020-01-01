Zamalek vs Esperance: The numbers behind Bencharki’s perfect goal

The Egyptians put together an amazing 28-pass move before the Morocco international scored against the Tunisians

Achraf Bencharki wrapped up a perfect goal for in Friday’s 3-1 Caf quarter-final first leg tie against Esperance.

Abdelraouf Benguit had given the visitors a 27th-minute lead before the hosts levelled matters through Mohamed Ounajem four minutes later.

The White Knights went ahead for the first time in the Cairo International Stadium thanks to Bencharki’s 72nd minute strike before Mahmoud Alaa’s third.

February 14th scores in the #TotalCAFSC against Espérance to guarantee victory ⚽️



February 28th completes the comeback for @ZSCOfficial in the #TotalCAFCL 🔁



🏹 Achraf Bencharki 🏹 pic.twitter.com/vWCQ1tonMj — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 28, 2020

Interestingly, his teammates had strung together 28 passes before firing past goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia.

And that accounted for the longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign so far - 11 more than any other goal.

The previous longest this season was also scored by Bencharki; for Zamalek against Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto in December (17 passes).

Zamalek take a two-goal advantage to Stade Olympique de Rades – the venue of the return leg on March 6.

The winners on aggregate will proceed to the semi-final of the competition where or await.