Zamalek have delivered welcome news to their supporters on the African licence, clearing the way for them to feature in next season's CAF Champions League.

Last season's Egyptian Premier League title qualified Zamalek for the CAF Champions League, but FIFA sanctions over unpaid dues to former coaches and players cast doubt on their hopes of securing the African licence.

Engineer Hesham Nasr, vice-president of Zamalek, revealed that the board had resolved every case tied to the African licence with FIFA, settling the payments needed to meet the licence conditions.

Speaking to Zamalek's official app "Zamalkawy" on Thursday, Nasr added: "The board of directors, headed by Captain Hussein Labib, placed this matter at the top of its priorities during the past period, in order to ensure that Zamalek obtain the African licence and take part in continental competitions without any obstacles".

He continued: "We formed a committee headed by Captain Hussein Labib, the club president, which worked during the past period to provide and gather the funds necessary to fully close this matter, and we succeeded in paying the dues of the Ukrainian club Oleksandria, in addition to the dues of the player Ibrahima Ndiaye, so that both cases have been closed definitively with regard to the African licence".

He added: "The two cases were extremely difficult, and we faced obstacles from external parties, but in the end we succeeded in resolving the crisis".

Nasr went on: "This achievement came after great effort by the board of directors, which was keen to settle all the obligations required in this matter, reflecting the club's commitment to applying the regulations and preserving Zamalek's right to take part in continental competitions".

He signed off by insisting the board would keep working to settle every outstanding matter, securing stability for the club and backing the team's progress in the phase ahead.