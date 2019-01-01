Zaha, Schlupp, Souare revel in Crystal Palace's FA Cup win over Tottenham

The Eagles stunned the north Longdon club at Selhurst Park to advance to the fifth round of the cup competition

trio Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Pape Souare have taken to social media to celebrate their 2-0 victory over Hotspur on Sunday.

First-half goals from Connor Wickham and Andros Townsend sent the Eagles into the fifth round of the at the expense of their visitors.

After last Saturday's defeat to , Roy Hodgson's men put in a solid performance with Schlupp and Zaha in action for the full 90 minutes but Souare missed out as he continues recovery from a shoulder injury.

Well done boys ❤️💙 #CPFC — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) January 27, 2019

Crystal Palace await their next opponent in the fifth round on Monday night but they will hope to build on the win when they visit for their midweek fixture.