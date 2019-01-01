'Zaha loves Young' - Social media reacts to Crystal Palace star's brilliance against Manchester United

The Ivory Coast international impressed at Old Trafford with his skills troubling the England defender

Wilfried Zaha was a thorn in the flesh for Ashley Young in 's 2-1 win over on Saturday.

The 26-year-old showed how dangerous he is on the ball with his tricks which unbalanced Young on several occasions.

Although he was unable to open his goal account for the season at Old Trafford, Zaha got Manchester United defenders on their feet for the entire duration of the game.

A first-half effort from Jordan Ayew and then Patrick van Aanholt's match-winner gave Crystal Palace maximum points at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the battle between Zaha and Young has got fans talking on social media.

Zaha clearly has issue with Ashley Young

pic.twitter.com/HnkKhUuirE — Polo Maruwa (@elchaupo) August 24, 2019

Wilfried Zaha is honestly a joke. How is he spinning Ashley Young like he’s a fidget spinner.



pic.twitter.com/DOovawJWyG — Bhavs (@bhavss14) August 24, 2019

Wilfried Zaha just murdered Ashley Young. This is filth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gt2qYXALxG — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 24, 2019

U people should come and see what Zaha is doing to Ashly YOUNG again 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂



#MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/uMHxUDUz2p — 🧟‍♂️YhuR ViLLage P€opl£🧟‍♂️ (@Its_urboijoel) August 24, 2019

Zaha ran away from bissaka just to disgrace young — Thomas Shelby 💀 (@dekunle_) August 24, 2019

Zaha is disrespectful o 🙄

What did Ashley young do to deserve this #MUNCRY



pic.twitter.com/xCDQNgLy4o — Daddy Hoe 💦 (@maxxyfire) August 24, 2019

Ashley Young Trying To Defend Against Zaha #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/VDEAK1qSI7 — Saied Samir Esdoudi (@Mrhappy1998) August 24, 2019

Zaha has to be Ashley Young's worst nightmare, man came for him like he hasn't ruined his career already😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wydEhVP79G — Spha (@cpha_cthole) August 24, 2019

If Young die, Na Zaha kill am. — General Roshi (@TheLord_Jeybro) August 24, 2019

Zaha loves Ashley Young haha https://t.co/1WJrRnkcTf — Emmanuel Kibitok 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 (@kibitokemmanuel) August 24, 2019

Correction: Zaha has just sent Ashley Young to the shops again. Silly. 🔥 https://t.co/zpaAqerLC4 — Sam (@SamLAllington) August 24, 2019

When I say zaha you say young....zaha 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹 — jay Nana Kofi Andoh (@NanaKofiAndoh1) August 24, 2019

Man, Zaha spun Young like he was Moyes' daughter .. Scenes — Mayweather (@jwaweruh) August 24, 2019

Ashley young sending Zaha to ivorian slums only to follow that with a back pass. Excellent — Mohak Soni (@DevilishRedMo) August 24, 2019

Zaha making Young look worse than he actually is. — Simeon Creflo Naira. (@Simeonmike_) August 24, 2019

Zaha please! Ashley young has a family to get back to after the game😁



pic.twitter.com/tW7RZfR7dp — Dennis Kiplimo™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsShark15) August 24, 2019

Zaha always happy whenever he see Ashely Young in squad https://t.co/Y2p4bk6OLj — -_- Dreams (@ayeopare) August 24, 2019

Zaha sent young to the retirement home — Maj£stic🕊 (@MikezTrxll) August 24, 2019

Ashley Young has always been a customer to Zaha #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/mSaUyd7o2K — Boda JoE🇳🇬 (@Bodajoe_) August 24, 2019

Young whenever he sees Zaha pic.twitter.com/kABgEi6iMq — Tulaku 50cent (@iamyogot) August 24, 2019

Zaha took Young to the market ,a detour to the mechanic shop then back to the market again #MUNCRY — Marto (@Its_Marto) August 24, 2019