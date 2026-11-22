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Moroccan star Yassir Zabiri continued his fine form in LaLiga this season after scoring both goals in his side Racing Santander's match against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday.

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Zabiri made a flying start, finding the net in the sixth minute to put his side ahead. Two minutes later, he had his second.

That double takes the in-form Moroccan to 11 LaLiga goals this season and thrusts him into the race for the top of the scoring charts.

He now sits third, ahead of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal of Spain, who has 10. Only Brazil's Raphinha, the Barça forward, on 15 goals, and France's Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid forward, on 13, are above him.

Who is Yassir Zabiri?

The young Moroccan's career has taken off at remarkable speed. In a short space of time he has gone from promising talent in Moroccan football to relentless goal machine in a Racing Santander shirt, and become one of the most prominent new attacking faces in the national team.

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Born on 23 February 2005 in Marrakech, Zabiri grew up obsessed with football before joining the Mohammed VI Football Academy. Widely regarded as the foremost talent factory in Morocco and Africa, it has given the "Atlas Lions" world-class stars such as Youssef En-Nesyri, Azzedine Ounahi, Nayef Aguerd and Abdelkabir Abqar.

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Even among a crop of gifted youngsters at the academy, Zabiri stood out. He caught the eye of officials at Moroccan club Union Touarga, who signed him and launched his professional career in 2024.

Coaches used him as a centre-forward and on the wing, relying on his blistering pace, his dribbling and his clever positioning inside the penalty area.

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The Portuguese stop and the gateway to Stade Rennais

It didn't take Zabiri long to prove himself with the Union Touarga first team. He scored 3 goals and provided an assist in his first appearances, then headed to Europe in August 2024, joining Portuguese club Famalicão on a four-season contract.

In Portugal, he shone for the reserve team with 5 goals in 6 matches, prompting the coaching staff to fast-track him to the first team. He kept scoring in the Primeira Liga during the 2025-2026 season, and Europe's big clubs came calling. French club Stade Rennais won the race, completing a deal on 2 February 2026 on a contract running until June 2029.

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A historic achievement with Morocco

Internationally, Zabiri was a key pillar of Morocco's under-20 side ahead of the Chile 2025 World Cup. He helped them win the 2024 North African championship and finish runners-up at the 2025 Africa Youth Cup of Nations in Egypt, despite a serious ankle injury that kept him out of the decisive rounds.

His real date with glory came at the Youth World Cup finals in Chile in October 2025, where he led Morocco's youngsters to a historic world title. He opened his account against Spain (2-0) and then Brazil (2-1) in the group stage, then saved the best for last, scoring both goals in the 2-0 win over Argentina in the final. He finished as the tournament's top scorer with 5 goals and collected the Silver Ball as the second-best player at the World Cup.

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A goalscoring explosion in Spain's LaLiga

In search of regular minutes in one of Europe's strongest leagues, Zabiri joined Spanish club Racing Santander on 29 July 2026 on a one-season loan from Stade Rennais.

He has torn through LaLiga ever since. His first professional hat-trick came in just 21 minutes against Elche on 28 August 2026. A double against Deportivo Alavés followed, then a goal against giants Barcelona, and he deservedly picked up the Spanish league's best under-23 player award for September 2026. His tally now stands at 11 goals in 13 LaLiga matches.

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That form flung open the door to Morocco's senior side. He made his official debut against Gabon in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September 2026, then opened his international account for the Atlas Lions against Niger in an emphatic 5-1 win on 13 November 2026. He looks every inch the future of Moroccan football's attack for years to come.