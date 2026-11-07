Morocco's Racing Santander star Yasser Zabiri has hit a remarkable milestone during the ongoing clash with Malaga in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

The Moroccan struck Racing Santander's second goal in the 60th minute against Malaga to reach nine goals in La Liga this season.

That strike lifts him into sole possession of fourth place in the La Liga scoring charts. Only Raphinha (15 goals), Kylian Mbappe (12 goals) and Lamine Yamal (10 goals) sit above him.

Zabiri is spending this season at Racing Santander on loan from Stade Rennes.