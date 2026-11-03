Alongside the senior Champions League, the Youth League, the competition for young players, saw Inter and Roma Primavera travel to Feyenoord and Manchester United respectively. Inter suffered their second defeat in four matches, while Roma drew but remain firmly in the play-off places.

Feyenoord-Inter 3-1 - Bigica's Inter fell behind after just four minutes when Haps scored. Vukaj struck a superb equaliser, but El Harmouz put Feyenoord back in front as Inter pressed hardest. Inter faded in the second half, then carelessly conceded a late penalty. Haps converted it to make it 3-1.

Feyenoord-Inter 3-1

Scorers: 4' Haps (F), 20' Vukaj (I), 32' El Harmouz (F), 86' pen. Haps (F)

Feyenoord (4-3-3): 1 de Mol; 2 Mahamud (88' 15 Roovers), 3 Schens, 4 Plantinga, 5 Baks (70' 22 Silva Dias); 10 Grootfaam (80' 19 El Boujjoufi), 6 El Harmouz (C), 8 Faik; 7 Verdonk (70' 17 Wilbrenninck-Van Cuilenborg), 9 Neijenhuis (80' 20 Hadidi), 11 Haps Substitutes: 16 Van Bennekom, 14 Pieterse, 18 Akkermans, 21 Progetti Manager: Jimmy Lucassen

Inter (4-3-3): 1 Farronato; 2 Lissi (75' 15 Moranduzzo), 4 Breda, 6 Peletti, 3 Sorino (67' 14 Rocca); 8 D'Agostino (67' 17 Putsen), 5 La Torre (C) (75' 18 Moressa), 7 Cerpelletti, 10 El Mahboubi, 9 Grisoni Fasana, 11 Vukaj (80' 20 Kukulis) Substitutes: 12 Galliera, 13 Pavan, 16 Kartelo, 19 Franchi Manager: Emiliano Bigica

Referee: Menelaos Antoniou (CYP)

Assistant referees: George Kontemeniotis (CYP) - Evagoras Evagorou (CYP)

Fourth official: Erwin Blank (NED)

Booked: Sorino (I), Lissi (I), Mahamud (F), La Torre (I)

Manchester United-Roma 1-1 - The sons of Rooney and Fletcher drew plenty of attention, though Rooney's started on the bench and came on late. Mattia Scala's players made a shaky start, and Thompson gave the Red Devils a deserved lead in the 39th minute, turning Mantato's cross from the left into a goal. Roma responded in the second half. After a Manchester United defender handled in the area, Italian-Australian talent Arena stepped up to convert the penalty.

Manchester United-Roma 1-1

Scorers: 39' Thompson (M), 80' Arena (pen.)(R)

Manchester United (4-3-3): Hardy; Helafu, Mills, Armer, Watson; J. Fletcher, Camacho (85' Rooney), T. Fletcher; Mantato (70' Ajayi), Ibragimov, Thompson (88' Brown).

Subs: Ford, Orozco, Eze, Shah, McEvoy, McCormack.

Manager. Adam Lawrence

Roma (3-5-2): Kilvinger; Basile (65' Loreti), Paul, Bonifazi; Cama, Maccaroni (83' Forni), Ballarin (74' Romero), Giammattei (46' Arduini), Marchetti; Camara (65' Paratici), Arena.

Subs: Marcaccini, Bouaskar, Dattilo, Strata.

Manager. Mattia Scala

Referee: Jacob Karlsen (DEN)

Booked: Paul (R), Giammattei (R), Basile (R), Helafu (M), Marchetti (R), Camacho (M), Bonifazi (R), Mills (M), Fletcher (M).

Standings - Inter remain 26th in the table, well outside the play-off places. Roma remain sixth and firmly in contention for a play-off spot.