Youcef Atal can play in different positions - Patrick Vieira

The Algeria international shone in an unfamiliar role against the Mustards and the Eaglets boss has hailed the player's versatility

Nice manager Patrick Vieira has praised Youcef Atal after impressing in a wing role in their 2-1 victory over in Saturday’s game.

The right-back was deployed on the flanks against the Mustards and delivered impressive showings, scoring the match-winning goal to help his side claim all three points at Allianz Rivera.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira admitted the international can play in different roles for the club and expressed his delight with his performances.

"What you need is trying to find the balance of the team. For Youcef, of course, he can play different positions,” Vieira told media.

“It is true that the one I prefer is also right back I'm very happy with his performances when he plays in front. "

Atal, who was a summer transfer target for many European clubs, including , acknowledged playing at the right-back remains his best position.

"I prefer to play right-back but the coach needs me as left-winger or right-winger, I can help out,” he said.

“I prefer to play right back because I have a lot of experiences in this position.”

Atal will hope to maintain the fine form when Nice take on in a Ligue 1 game on Tuesday evening.