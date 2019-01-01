'You will never walk alone' - Nigerians celebrate Liverpool's Uefa Champions League success
Football lovers in Nigeria have taken to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool's Uefa Champions League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.
Mohamed Salah's goal from the penalty spot in the second minute and Divock Origi's late strike gave Jurgen Klopp's men a 2-0 win over their Premier League rivals.
After a painful defeat in last year's final to Real Madrid, Liverpool fans are pleased by the club's response in their second successive Champions League final on Saturday, but it seems the whole country is reveling in the victory at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
Congratulation to our club Liverpool.— Emeka (@EmekaWillNduka) June 1, 2019
We will never walk alone in Nigeria.
Hip hip hip .... Hurray
Origi has done more for Liverpool in two football games than Buhari has done for Nigeria in four years 🤐 #UCLfinal #TOTLIV— 🐺WoLverInE 🐺 (@PhemAustin001) June 1, 2019
The Champions League final we are expecting Vs the one we got what a waste of final #LIVTOT #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/n73L8adxZv— Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) June 1, 2019
It is written no longer just said. Liverpool are champions of Europe. pic.twitter.com/HMymHziukm— POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) June 1, 2019
Up Liverpool my team 4life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JXDfKFsuW— frosh abusadiq (@froshsadeeq) June 1, 2019
Up liverpool!!! Champions of 2019. My boy's day is made to crown up my already made day 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃. Congratulations @zowiehillz and other liverpool fans 😁😁. pic.twitter.com/WivbNUOLOz— Vicdeji3 (@vicdeji3) June 1, 2019
Champions 🔥🔥🔥 😂😂😂 #liverpool #youneverwalkalone pic.twitter.com/RJ2EmAejfL— ZEEBEIBE (@ZoRoSwaGBaG) June 1, 2019
Up liverpool am so so happy rite now pic.twitter.com/Ma7P5A55Lv— ezeobibenedict (@bencasky) June 1, 2019
Put a respect on that name @LFC— Chigozie (@IbekweChigozie) June 1, 2019
Champions of Europe ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
What a time to be alive.... #YNWA #UCLfinal #LFC pic.twitter.com/4ZrWID2WWt
Well deserved @LFC a better compensation for the @EPL title.— Banor Frano (@Sixtusfrano) June 1, 2019
Well deserved win.... Congratulations Liverpool. https://t.co/x6LH2I2Vq5— Edu Rilwan (@realonesegun) June 1, 2019
Congratulations Liverpool FC ❤️— Damilola Samuel (@Papassssz) June 1, 2019
Uefa Champions League Winners 2019.
It’s emotions all around the pitch, great game from both teams but one has to win.
They truly never walk alone!
Congratulations Liverpool.— Jerry Koko Durojaiye (@kokomatic) June 1, 2019
You'll Never Walk Alone.
Stand up for the champions 🔥🔥🔥
Make no mistake, Liverpool deserve the win. They played the final last year, and were phenomenal in the EPL this year. Tottenham has had a fairy tale ride, and this should inspire them to work harder. Everybody won ❤️— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 1, 2019
Go Liverpool we did it!! pic.twitter.com/FdzLmstoj3— curvyibogirl (@Ebereee_) June 1, 2019
Even the Liverpool celebration is just as boring as the match. #UCLfinal #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/z2rgouB6ha— Rexford Caleb (@rexford_caleb) June 1, 2019