Many of the chants targeted Argentine federation president Claudio Tapia. Despite the sporting success of recent years, the AFA boss is deeply unpopular. He faces allegations of corruption, while many fans also accuse him of lining up lucrative friendlies against nominally weak opponents to swell the coffers.

Frustration with Tapia spilled over on Tuesday evening after the official ceremony at a sold-out El Monumental in Buenos Aires. "Chiqui Tapia, you rat," many of the 85,000 supporters sang. There were also far worse insults. Videos on social media show the chant was: "Damn be the mother who gave birth to you."

That anger was apparently sparked by the drone show straight after the 3-0 win in Messi's last international against Benin. All the players stayed on the pitch to watch the huge spectacle above the stadium. But it began with an advert. The logo and name of insurance company 'Sancor Seguros' appeared. Messi has worked with them since 2018.

As well as the fury aimed at Tapia, the company was hit by a social media shitstorm soon after. One small footnote from the drone show: it showed Messi striking the ball with his right foot, even though he has always been a feared left-footer.

Messi himself is also said not to have liked the idea of his farewell to the Albiceleste after 208 internationals becoming a commercially driven event. Gazzetta dello Sport wrote beforehand that Messi had not been especially keen to be given a farewell match in this form. Instead, the 39-year-old suspected the idea was more a welcome chance for the AFA to cash in properly one last time with his name before he says goodbye to the national team.

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In the end, Messi agreed. Aside from the Inter Miami forward's reservations, the current international window has also caused controversy in Argentina. The AFA arranged three friendlies against comparatively weak and unattractive opponents in Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin. "Of course I would have liked to play against better teams," coach Scaloni said frankly.

Barca congratulate Messi belatedly

On Messi's big night, his former club PSG, where he played from 2021 to 2023, sent him a farewell message. On X, the Champions League winners of the last two years wrote: "The end of an unforgettable chapter with Argentina. Enjoy it, Leo." Barcelona, by contrast, initially said nothing.

A few hours later, the Blaugrana wrote on social media alongside a picture of Messi from the Olympic triumph 18 years ago: "From that gold medal in Beijing 2008 to an unforgettable career in which he made history with every step alongside La Albiceleste. Congratulations, Leo, on making Argentina's shirt even more iconic!"

His relationship with Barca has been considered strained at the very least since the collapsed contract extension before his move to PSG.