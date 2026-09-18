“You only have to beat Bayern Munich”: former English professional believes Tottenham could win the Bundesliga “100 per cent”

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O'Hara made 93 appearances in the English top flight. He says Spurs sit only 17th after a poor start to the season because the level of competition in the Premier League is so high.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "The Premier League is like a Super League. Nobody can compete with it." Asked by Jason Cundy, another former England Under-21 international, where Tottenham would finish in the Bundesliga, O'Hara said: "I would say in second place, but it would be a title battle with Bayern Munich."

Then the 39-year-old went further: "In Ligue 1, PSG and Tottenham would fight it out between themselves, and in LaLiga it would be a three-way battle (with Barcelona and Real Madrid; ed.). I may be a Tottenham fan, but I believe the same about Bournemouth as well. Spurs could win the Bundesliga 100 per cent. You only have to beat Bayern Munich, that's enough. In LaLiga there would be three good teams - that shows the strength of the Premier League."

Cundy was not convinced and asked about Atletico Madrid. After all, the Rojiblancos had knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League last season. "They are weak," was O'Hara's verdict on the Champions League semi-finalists coached by Diego Simeone. "They only look good because they play in a weak league. We would finish third there. I don't think what I'm saying is nonsense."

His view of Serie A is no better: "The Premier League is too strong for everyone else. Last night I watched Milan (in the 2-0 defeat to Benfica in the Europa League; ed.) - they are complete rubbish." That is why the Europa League is so boring as well: "The English teams get to the final anyway."

Last season, Aston Villa, a Premier League representative, did indeed win Europe's second most important competition. The Birmingham club beat Freiburg in the final, while Nottingham Forest joined them as another English club in the semi-finals.

Things were different in the Champions League in 2025/26. PSG beat English champions Arsenal in the final in Budapest. However, Liverpool were the only other team from the Premier League to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

How did Tottenham start the season in the Premier League?

Many still regard England's top flight as the strongest division in Europe. That is also down to the clubs' enormous financial resources. In the completed transfer window, the 20 clubs spent €3.77 billion on new players in a veritable buying frenzy, around five times as much as the Bundesliga clubs.

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Tottenham, O'Hara's beloved club, also spent heavily and, for €202 million, signed midfield stars Sandro Tonali (26, came from Newcastle United) and Mateus Fernandes (21, came from West Ham United), as well as winger Savinho (22, came from Manchester City). So far, though, that has not shown up in the results: Roberto De Zerbi's team are still waiting for their first win after four matchdays and, with two points and still without a goal, sit only just above the relegation zone.