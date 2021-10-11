'You never know!' - Chelsea's Mount on chances of winning Ballon d'Or

Chelsea's Mason Mount has admitted that he doubts he will win the Ballon d'Or after being named in the recently-released shortlist, but added that “you never know” in football.

Mount enjoyed a Champions League-winning season with the Blues last season as manager Thomas Tuchel got the best out of a squad that had initially been struggling under Frank Lampard.

England midfielder Mount played a key role in securing European trophy, while club team-mates Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku – who helped into to a Serie A title last term – have also been nominated on the 30-man shortlist.

What was said?

Asked at a press conference whether he fancies his chances of being named the best in the world, Mount said: “I doubt it, but you never know. The most important thing for me is that I continue trying to hit the levels I've hit before and go even further.

“It was special [to be nominated]. I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names it is obviously a dream.

“I think that for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that it shows that it pays off. [But] this is just the start, it doesn't stop now.”

Eyes on a different prize

Mount is expected to seal a place in England's starting XI when they welcome Hungary to Wembley on Tuesday, having previously had to settle for a spot on the bench in the 5-0 thrashing of Andorra.

With the Three Lions' World Cup qualification going so well, a spot at Qatar 2022 looks nailed on – but Mount insists the team will not allow themselves to relax.

“The leaders wouldn't let that mentality drop at all,” he said.

“As a group, we are close. We set the standard so high and we don't ever want to drop below that. The last game could be a sticky performance and we make it difficult for ourselves.

“But going into the game with the right mentality, with the brightness on the ball, and the players who started the game made it easier than it could have been. That's all down to the togetherness we have as a group.”

