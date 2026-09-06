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Ahmad Salah

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"You have Mainoo": United legend raises question marks over the summer signings

Everton vs Manchester United
Everton
Manchester United
Premier League
P. Ince
C. Baleba
A. Santos
Y. Tielemans
K. Mainoo
England
Cameroon
Brazil
Belgium

Questions over the huge spending, and ignoring the gaps

Manchester United legend Paul Ince has slammed the club's £155 million splurge on three midfielders over the summer, insisting United already have a player capable of filling that pivotal role. He just needs to show greater boldness and a willingness to take risks.

United signed Carlos Baleba for £70 million, Andrey Santos for £50 million and Youri Tielemans for £35 million, though Baleba won't feature until October, after the international break.

Some of that money, Ince believes, could have gone elsewhere rather than into a midfield overhaul.

He told the Mirror: "I don't understand why United signed Santos and Baleba for that price, when they already have Mainoo."

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"I felt the money could have been spent on the full-back position or a striker perhaps, to compete for one of the top three positions," he added.

Champions League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
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Everton crest
Everton
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Kobbie Mainoo, meanwhile, needs to make a bigger impact, Ince argues, after the youngster drew widespread praise for his part in the 5-2 win over Ipswich Town.

He said: "With all due respect to Ipswich, if he came to United and played open football, I could still put in a good game against him. It's obvious that Kobbie has to do it every week."

"I want to see a player who controls the game, not someone who gets the ball and just passes it sideways, or sends it to Bruno Fernandes. I want to see him advance with the ball and play one-twos," he continued.

Mainoo also has to become more daring in front of goal, Ince stressed. "How many shots does he have in a game? When I was playing, I would make sure to shoot 3 or 4 times in a game, and he is essentially performing the same role that I used to perform."

He added: "Mainoo has more than just passing and leaving Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha to do their part. He can offer a lot, shoot more balls, and advance with them. He has two good feet, and all this potential that he possesses needs to be shown to a greater degree."

His message to Mainoo ended on a note of encouragement: "You have to believe in how capable you are, and not resort to playing it safe. He could be a very good player."

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