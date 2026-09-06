Manchester United legend Paul Ince has slammed the club's £155 million splurge on three midfielders over the summer, insisting United already have a player capable of filling that pivotal role. He just needs to show greater boldness and a willingness to take risks.

United signed Carlos Baleba for £70 million, Andrey Santos for £50 million and Youri Tielemans for £35 million, though Baleba won't feature until October, after the international break.

Some of that money, Ince believes, could have gone elsewhere rather than into a midfield overhaul.

He told the Mirror: "I don't understand why United signed Santos and Baleba for that price, when they already have Mainoo."

Read also: Al-Fateh mock Ronaldo

"I felt the money could have been spent on the full-back position or a striker perhaps, to compete for one of the top three positions," he added.

Kobbie Mainoo, meanwhile, needs to make a bigger impact, Ince argues, after the youngster drew widespread praise for his part in the 5-2 win over Ipswich Town.

He said: "With all due respect to Ipswich, if he came to United and played open football, I could still put in a good game against him. It's obvious that Kobbie has to do it every week."

"I want to see a player who controls the game, not someone who gets the ball and just passes it sideways, or sends it to Bruno Fernandes. I want to see him advance with the ball and play one-twos," he continued.

Mainoo also has to become more daring in front of goal, Ince stressed. "How many shots does he have in a game? When I was playing, I would make sure to shoot 3 or 4 times in a game, and he is essentially performing the same role that I used to perform."

He added: "Mainoo has more than just passing and leaving Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha to do their part. He can offer a lot, shoot more balls, and advance with them. He has two good feet, and all this potential that he possesses needs to be shown to a greater degree."

His message to Mainoo ended on a note of encouragement: "You have to believe in how capable you are, and not resort to playing it safe. He could be a very good player."

Read also: His absence period is shocking: El Kaabi undergoes successful surgery

Read also: Video: "I will expose this league": Felix ignites Saudi anger