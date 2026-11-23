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Barcelona and Real Madrid have come under heavy fire after their recent complaints about refereeing decisions.

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Real Madrid and Barcelona have protested loudly this season about Spanish refereeing.

Roberto Gómez, a journalist and sports analyst for Marca newspaper and radio, has hit out at Spanish football's two giants over their constant complaints about refereeing.

Gómez let rip on Radio Marca's "La Tribu" programme while speaking with Pablo Vila. He's fed up with Real Madrid and Barcelona's repeated complaints about refereeing decisions, especially when he believes those decisions have often gone their way. Atletico Madrid didn't escape his criticism either.

"What are Real Madrid complaining about? What are Barcelona complaining about? And I'm including Atletico Madrid in this whole refereeing issue. Enough!" Gómez opened with that salvo, visibly irritated by the big clubs' protests.

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He questioned why the teams keep fixating on referees: "They talk about referees all day long, and then they're awarded penalties in a way that is astonishing."

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"Real Madrid get a penalty every game"

Real Madrid took the brunt of it. Gómez singled them out as one of the teams with the least justification for complaining about refereeing decisions.

He didn't hold back: "Real Madrid are the team with the least reason to complain right now. But how can Real Madrid complain when they get a penalty in every match?"

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Vila pointed to some recent refereeing decisions too, recalling what happened in Santander and in Real Madrid's match against Celta Vigo.

The presenter then turned to the controversial call in Barcelona's match against Villarreal: "The referee got it wrong yesterday by giving Barcelona a corner (which led to the first goal). But Moleiro, the Villarreal player, should also have been sent off."

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For Gómez, the two clubs' protests simply make no sense.

He went on: "For Real Madrid to keep talking about referees after what happened at Racing Santander, and after what happened yesterday with Barcelona... I mean, honestly, enough! They need to sort themselves out."

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"Referees respond to pressure"

Pressure on referees came up as well. Vila backed comments from Villarreal player Comesaña about protests from players at the big teams and the effect they have on officials.

Vila explained: "Comesaña is right in what he said, that referees sometimes feel a certain amount of pressure as a result of protests from Barcelona and Real Madrid players, who are protesting more and more."

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Gómez wondered whether referees get swayed when they take charge of these two teams' matches: "Unless referees are overawed and dazzled when they referee these two teams, and I'm throwing Atletico Madrid in with them too, and they give in to media pressure."

He saved one last dig for Spanish football's two giants: "What disappoints me most is that Barcelona and Real Madrid spend the whole day talking about the referees issue."