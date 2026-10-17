"We have communicated very clearly what we intend to do. Manu is the number one and we want to increase Jonas's playing time," Kompany told Sky on Saturday evening. Asked whether Jonas Urbig could replace Manuel Neuer as Bayern Munich's first-choice goalkeeper in the near future, he stuck to the club's original plan.

That plan "would not be possible without Manu's leadership, humanity and performances", Kompany said, praising Neuer. The 40-year-old had faced widespread criticism after his mistakes in the unfortunate 2-2 draw in Augsburg last week. Foot problems kept Neuer out of the 3-3 draw away to Viking Stavanger in the Champions League during the week, and he remained unavailable against Leipzig.

With Neuer out, Urbig started in goal for Bayern Munich again on Saturday, his fourth appearance of the season. Was the 23-year-old ready to displace Neuer permanently, or would he remain a strong number two until the end of the season? "The fact that you're now talking about a strong number two, you weren't saying that at the beginning; we've worked to get to this point ourselves," Kompany pointed out. When Bayern Munich signed Urbig from Köln in early 2025, there was considerably more public scepticism about whether the young goalkeeper could one day follow in Neuer's footsteps.

Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany reserves special praise for Jonas Urbig's development

Kompany credited Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner, "his team, as well as Jonas, Manu and Ulle (Sven Ulreich, editor's note)", with playing the biggest part in Urbig's development. Urbig has since become a senior Germany international. "Many other teams wish they had what we have," the Belgian added.

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS

Whether Neuer will miss the coming matches remains unclear. The multiple-time world goalkeeper of the year's contract expires at the end of the season, and retirement next summer is considered likely. Urbig is then set to become the record champions' new number one as planned. His contract runs until 2029.