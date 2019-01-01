'You can't do everything' - Ronaldo posts Instagram message after skipping The Best FIFA awards

The Juventus star used the social media platform to make an interesting contribution following his non-attendance at the ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a philosophical message on Instagram after opting to skip the FIFA awards ceremony, where long-time rival Lionel Messi was named the Best Men's Player.

Ronaldo finished third behind Messi and star Virgil van Dijk, but decided not to attend the ceremony in Milan on Monday.

The 34-year-old has been ruled out of ' clash against Brescia on Tuesday due to an adductor injury.

After the awards ceremony, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to post a cryptic message.

"Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur," he wrote.

"Everything that is big today has started small. You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true.

"And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn."

Ronaldo controversially snubbed winner Messi among his three selected players in the ballot voting, opting to pick Juventus team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, De Jong and PSG star Kylian Mbappe, in that order.

Messi however did include Ronaldo, having the Portuguese attacker as his second option behind Liverpool's Sadio Mane and ahead of his Barca team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

Second-placed Van Dijk named Messi as his winner on his ballot before selecting Reds team-mates Mohamed Salah and Mane in second and third, respectively, having won the alongside the and stars.

Ronaldo claimed the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2016 and 2017 before finishing second to Luka Modric last year.

He has scored two goals in five games this season for Juventus, who are second to in the Serie A table.

The former forward's conduct in Juve's recent 2-2 draw with in the Champions League came into question after he was accused of making a controversial hand gesture.

But Ronaldo insists that the gesture means, 'learn, you have to learn', and suggested critics were reading too much into it.

"People like to talk too much, " Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia . "That’s all. People are stupid and talk too much."