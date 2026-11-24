Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Midfielder Vitaly Janelt scored a stunning goal in Brentford's 4-0 Premier League win over Everton on Monday evening.

In the 67th minute, Janelt picked up the ball nearly 30 metres from goal, nudged it forward and, under surprisingly little pressure, let fly. The Germany international sent a thunderous left-footed strike from around 25 metres into the top corner. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had no chance in the Everton goal.

Brentford captain Janelt also impressed alongside his midfield partner and played a part in the build-up to the opening goal. Afterwards, the central midfielder gave an amusing interview to Sky Sports.

When he received the Man of the Match award, Janelt questioned the decision in light of team-mate Keane Lewis-Potter's two goals: "Even though Keano scored twice?" The reporter confirmed the choice and joked: "You can argue about that in the dressing room." Janelt laughed and replied: "I'll take it."

Advertisement Advertisement

The 28-year-old, who moved to England from VfL Bochum in 2020, is a key player for Brentford. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp called Janelt up to the national team for the first time in September , with the Hamburg-born midfielder included in Klopp's huge 44-man squad.

Related Topics

Vitaly Janelt made his Germany debut in early October

Janelt came on shortly before the end of the 2-0 win over Serbia in early October , making his first and so far only international appearance. Klopp, however, left him out of the much smaller Germany squad for the November matches in Serbia and against the Netherlands.

Getty Images

Consistently strong performances could earn Janelt another Germany call-up. He has made 12 appearances for Brentford in all competitions this season, and the strike against Everton was already his third goal. The convincing win over the Toffees lifted Brentford to sixth in the Premier League table. Their ambitions are high.

Advertisement

"We still need to become more consistent, but we can set ourselves high goals as a club," Janelt stressed. Next up is an away game on Saturday at a Manchester United side deep in crisis , before Janelt and his team-mates take on two top sides: league leaders Arsenal (2 December) and Manchester City (5 December).