"You are fools".. Malcom responds to reports of his departure from Al-Hilal!

Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger Malcom de Oliveira has broken his silence over reports linking him with a summer exit from "the Boss", with speculation mounting that he is closing in on a fresh challenge away from the club.

Press reports over the past few days had claimed Al-Hilal and Al-Diriyah were in agreement over Malcom's transfer, fuelling talk about his future as "the Boss" reshapes the squad for the new season.

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Malcom answered the rumours himself. Responding to one of the posts covering his supposed departure on "X", he flatly denied the reports: "Fake news.. you are fools".

His response only thickens the uncertainty around his future. Talk of a move to Al-Diriyah had gathered pace in recent weeks before the player hit back with a clear message.









Under contract at Al-Hilal, Malcom has been one of the standout performers since arriving, yet his name crept into the transfer files as the club looks to reorganise its squad ahead of the season.

For now, that reply stands as the clearest word from the man himself. The coming days will tell whether the Al-Diriyah links resurface or whether the Brazilian stays put at Al-Hilal.