Yiadom and Dele-Bashiru see yellow as Reading humiliated by Huddersfield Town

The two African players were cautioned at John Smith’s Stadium as their team suffered a heavy defeat

Nigeria international Tom Dele-Bashiru and Ghana’s Andy Yiadom had a bad day at the office as Reading suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

It was the home team who took the lead at John Smith’s Stadium in the 39th minute when Lewis O’Brien powered home from close range before Matty Pearson doubled their lead in the 59th minute.

Sorba Thomas scored the third goal for Huddersfield in the 66th minute and two minutes later, they added the fourth when Danny Ward drilled home after a defensive lapse inside Reading’s dangerzone after an assist from Josh Koroma.

Yadiom, who joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018, was yellow-carded in the 23rd minute while Dele-Bashiru, who is on loan from Premier League side Watford, was also cautioned in the 51st minute and later substituted in the 70th minute by Alen Halilovic.

In another match, Egyptian midfielder Samy Sayed Morsy was sent off in the 81st minute as Middlesbrough snatched a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Riverside Stadium.

Sam Gallagher had put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute as Boro under Neil Warnock were forced to wait until the 36th minute to level matters courtesy of Jonny Howson. Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba was an unused sub by Boro.

Ghana international Albert Adomah was also an unused sub as QPR scored two second-half goals courtesy of Lyndon Dykes in the 68th minute and Yoann Barbet in the 76th minute to sink Coventry at Loftus Road.

Kenya international Clarke Oduor played for the entire 90 minutes as Barnsley pulled a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City at Oakwell.

It was Callum Styles who put Oduor’s Barnsley ahead in the sixth minute but Lukas Jutkiewicz leveled the scores for the away team in the 33rd minute.

Nigeria international Ayomide Victor Adeboyejo was introduced by Barnsley in the second half while Birmingham gave minutes to another Nigeran player, Chuks Aneke.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper Brice Samba produced a splendid show as Nottingham Forest claimed a 1-1 draw against Derby Country at Pride Park Stadium.

It was Derby under former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney who took the lead in the 11th minute when Tom Lawrence hit the net from close range but Brennan Johnson salvaged a point for the visitors in the 82nd minute after smashing the ball home from 10 yards.

On two occasions, the 27-year-old saved Forest, first in the 28th minute when he was required to parry away a shot from 12 yards by Tom Lawrence and also in the 54th minute when he moved out of his line to deny the advancing Kamil Jozwiak.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe defender Jordan Zemura started for Bournemouth as they battled to a 2-2 draw against Hull City at KC Stadium.