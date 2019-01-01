Yedlin and Pulisic in, Dest out of USMNT squad for Nations League matches

Gregg Berhalter's side featured a number of regulars, although the Ajax defender is absent amid links with a Netherlands switch

Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin headline the U.S. men's national team roster for the upcoming Nations League matches, although the biggest storyline surrounding the squad centers around one key absence.

Sergino Dest was not included among the 26-man squad as the defender continues to be linked with a one-time switch to represent the .

The fullback, who was also not named to the Netherlands squad for their upcoming matches, would have been cap-tied to the U.S. had he featured against Cuba on October 11 or Canada on October 15.

The two matches represent the start of the Nations League, Concacaf's new competition, with the three sides making up Group A and the group winner advancing to a knockout stage.

“This is competitive soccer. Anytime there is a trophy on the line is exciting, and in the inaugural Nations League we want to put ourselves in a position to win the tournament,” boss Gregg Berhalter said.

“One thing that’s important is we continue to bring some of the younger guys along, integrate some new players into camp, but also have a familiar base. Most of the guys have been in camp before, understand how we want to play, and we think that continuity will help in our performance.”

Pulisic and Yedlin are the team's headliners, with Pulisic joining the squad having recently endured a rough spell at .

The winger has fallen out of favor with manager Frank Lampard in recent weeks, with Willian, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount all ahead of Pulisic at Stamford Bridge for the moment.

DeAndre Yedlin, meanwhile, returns to the USMNT having recently overcome a groin injury as he rejoins the squad for the first time since March after recently returning to the field for Newcastle.

The same can be said of Matt Miazga, who has also overcome a hamstring issue to rejoin the USMNT for the first time since the Gold Cup.

midfielder Brenden Aaronson is the lone newcomer on the roster, with the 18-year-old having earned his spot with three goals and two assists throughout his rookie season in .

Full roster

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan ( ), Sean Johnson ( ), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon ( ), Nick Lima ( ), Aaron Long ( ), Daniel Lovitz ( ), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream ( ), DeAndre Yedlin ( ), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley ( ), Sebastian Lletget ( ), Weston McKennie ( ), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan ( ), Wil Trapp ( ), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola ( ), Corey Baird ( , Tyler Boyd ( ), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent ( ), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)