At just nineteen, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has looked back on a difficult childhood and the financial struggles his family endured, speaking to the podcast "Resonancia de Corazón" (Echo of the Heart).

Yamal spoke at length about his mother, Sheila Ebana, and his old home. "I bought my mother a house wherever she wanted," he said. "I asked her about the area she would like to live in, and I told her: wherever you want."

His words, carried by French outlet "Foot Mercato", painted a vivid picture: "I used to live in a flat where the kitchen and the bedroom were in the same place."

The success means something far deeper than money, because of what it has changed for the people he loves. "I see my mother happy, and I see my brother enjoying the childhood I wished for, and that is what truly makes me happy," the Barcelona player said.

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He also put his father's and grandmother's minds at rest, saving his most heartfelt words for the woman who stood by him throughout his childhood. "My mother has everything she could wish for. She is my queen, she is the most precious thing I own. She is everything any child could wish for."

Yamal's mother never let his exceptional talent get in the way of his schooling. She insisted he finish his studies, even threatening to take football away from him if he did not knuckle down.







