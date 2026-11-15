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Mohamed Mansi
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Yamal's situation? De la Fuente announces Spain's line-up against England

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Luis de la Fuente, the Spain head coach, has announced the Spanish side's line-up for this evening's clash with England at the Metropolitano Stadium, on Sunday, in the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Spain top Group Three with a perfect record of 15 points, three clear of second-placed England.

The Spain coach handed star man Lamine Yamal a starting spot for today's match. He had sat out the last round against the Czech Republic through a lack of fitness.

Spain lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simón 

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Defence: Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella

Next matches
ESP

ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ENG

ENG

Midfield: Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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