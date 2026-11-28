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Barcelona have received an important boost ahead of their clash with Deportivo La Coruña, with several key players back in the squad, led by Lamine Yamal, alongside Rodrigo Hernández and Andreas Christensen. The squad also includes a surprise in the form of a new face from the reserve side, while a number of significant absences continue to affect the team.

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Hansi Flick used his pre-match press conference to confirm that Rodrigo Hernández and Christensen will travel with the squad to the Riazor to face Deportivo La Coruña. He also handed a call-up to Orian Goren. The Barcelona Atlètic midfielder becomes the latest new face to get a shot with the first team.

Goren's inclusion follows Alex Campos's first appearance in Baku this week. Flick keeps turning to the reserve side to cover absences and give young talent a taste of first-team football, with circumstances forcing him to reshuffle the pool of players available for the coming matches.

Lamine Yamal is back, too. He missed the Champions League match against Sabah with an ankle injury but returns to the squad and will be available to the coaching staff for the eagerly awaited game, giving Flick an extra option in attack.

Barcelona still won't be at full strength. Alejandro Balde misses out after a sprained ankle left him unable to finish the match in Baku. Marc Bernal is injured, and Flick has ruled him out of the next two matches. Fermín, meanwhile, is suspended.

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The squad to face Deportivo La Coruña features Joan García, Cancelo, Brian Fariñas, Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Szczęsny, Adeyemi, Christensen, Rodrigo, Gordon, Gerard Martín, Olmo, De Jong, Koundé, Eric, Livaković, Orian Goren and Alex Campos, a mix of first-team regulars and rising talents from Barcelona Atlètic.