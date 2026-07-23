Yamal's nightclub and an island: Torres enjoys himself before Barcelona's meeting

Ferran Torres, a World Cup final winner, continues to enjoy his summer holiday on the island of Ibiza, while awaiting next week's anticipated meeting with the Barcelona management to settle his future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Torres spent a few hours in Barcelona after arriving last Tuesday, joined by five of his Catalan club team-mates, before heading to Ibiza.

He is drawing plenty of attention on the island, where he is holidaying alongside his Spain colleague Marcos Llorente. Fans race to grab photos and autographs.

Llorente is not his only company. Ferran also met his Barca team-mate Lamine Yamal on Wednesday at the Lio club in Ibiza, where the pair were honoured for their World Cup triumph, according to journalist Javi Hoyos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Torres' market value has risen sharply, with just one year left on his Barcelona contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are seriously interested, and manager Luis Enrique has contacted him directly to lay out his sporting project. Atletico Madrid are also watching his situation closely.

Barcelona, for their part, want to renew his deal. A decisive meeting is expected next week between Ferran and the Catalan club's management to establish his intentions over his future.