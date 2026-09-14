Yamal reveals a strange secret after Spain's World Cup triumph: "I wasn't happy"

Lamine Yamal isn't satisfied. The Barcelona and Spain star has admitted his frustration with his own level at the 2026 World Cup, despite lifting the trophy with his national team, insisting he had more to give and vowing to put it right at the next edition in 2030.

Speaking to Movistar Plus, the young forward said he took no joy from winning the World Cup, even after helping Spain to glory. He scored just once across the tournament.

An injury suffered in the closing weeks of last season disrupted his preparations, Yamal explained, but he refused to lean on it as the main excuse for falling short of his own standards.

"After winning the World Cup, I was not happy," the Barcelona star said. "The injury issue is real, but I think it was not the reason, because I know that had the World Cup been held at another time, I would have been at the same level had I returned from injury."

His contribution didn't always show up in the numbers, Yamal pointed out. By pulling in more than one defender, he freed up space and chances for his teammates.

"I did many things that people did not notice, such as drawing the attention of three opposition players," he added. "I think it is a great thing for the coach to have a player capable of doing that."

Still, the verdict on himself was harsh. Yamal reckoned another player producing the same performance would have earned far more praise, and he believed he could have offered Spain more.

"I was not satisfied with my performance, because I know that had another player produced the same level I produced, he would have been considered to have played a great World Cup," he continued. "For me, I could have done more, so yes, what I produced helped the team, but I am really looking forward to the next World Cup."

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the 2030 edition, with opening matches staged in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. That is where Yamal hopes to show a very different side after his 2026 experience.