The numbers told one story. The hearts told another. Harry Kane walked away with the official Ballon d'Or, but Lamine Yamal won the people's version by a landslide never seen before, the world backing him with a crushing 64% against just 17% for Kane.

Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or for 2026 on Monday, just as everyone expected, and the official result matched the forecasts to the letter: Mbappé second, Lamine Yamal third. That was the verdict of France Football magazine's panel of experts. Public opinion delivered a very different one.

A historic landslide for the Barcelona star

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", data from the global betting and analytics platform "Betfair" revealed a stunning surprise. Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal took 64% of international public support, miles clear of every rival.

The official winner, Kane, finished second in the public vote with just 17%, with Mbappé third on 6%. Put another way, Lamine alone pulled in more than three times what Kane and Mbappé managed combined, the very pair who had edged him in the official result.

What Yamal pulled off bordered on the miraculous. He gathered more votes than all the other candidates put together, the rest sharing just 36% between them while he scooped 64%, almost double the lot.

Not just a vote: conviction and investment

The power behind these figures runs deeper than emotion. Betfair users don't simply pick a favourite, they put their money and resources on the line in the hope the final result goes their way. This is no idle hunch but a hard conviction that their chosen outcome will land. And the international public was utterly convinced Lamine deserved his first crown as the best player in the world.

The top seven candidates account for 96% of the trading volume. Others such as Olise, Bellingham and Kvaratskhelia received less than 1%.

Kane the king of analysis, Lamine the king of hearts

Another astonishing paradox lurks in the data. Kane dominated Betfair's win-probability tracking system for almost the entire season, leading the way in 12 of the 15 moments analysed from March to the awards ceremony.

Lamine, by contrast, led only twice: in March and on 6 October with 34.71%. Mbappé topped it just once, in early July during the World Cup.

Kane's average support across the year sat at 25.7%, against 15.13% for Lamine and 9.38% for Mbappé. Yet the gulf between the analysis and public opinion was glaring with Lamine. His average win probability came in at only 15.13%, but he reaped 64% of popular support, more than four times as much.

The conclusion writes itself. Kane mastered the language of analysis, statistics and titles. Lamine mastered the language of emotion and dazzle. The public never bought into Kane's effective but less thrilling game, preferring instead the electric style of the young Spanish winger and crowning him the best player in the world in people's hearts, even if the official panel handed him nothing.



