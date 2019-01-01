Yakou Meite: Reading star calls out racist abuse on social media
Reading forward Yakou Meite has pointed out racist abuse directed at him after his team’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday.
Meite was introduced as an 80th-minute substitute for Lucas Joao during the league outing but missed a penalty in stoppage time.
The victory sealed the Royals’ first win of the season as they climbed to 17th in the Championship table.
At the end of the game, Meite, who has scored one goal this season, shared a screenshot of the abuse sent to him by a social media user with the caption; "I don't think I need to speak."
I don’t think i need to speak. @ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/NOHaqxxJcf— La brute (@Yaks75) August 18, 2019
Reading, in a show of solidarity with the 23-year-old, reiterated their stance against racist comments with a picture of the Ivory Coast international celebrating.
“We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon,” the club tweeted.
“Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words. “We’ve got Meite...Yakou Meite...”
We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 18, 2019
Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words.
“We’ve got Meite...Yakou Meite...” 🎵 pic.twitter.com/4mRXmvqBSy