Yaisle's bet leaves Al-Ahly's plans and moves closer to this club

Enzo Millot is edging closer to the Al-Ahli exit door. The France midfielder has fallen out of "the Elegant Ones'" plans for the new season, despite once being one of former coach Matthias Jaissle's key bets.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Al-Diriyah have struck an agreement with Al-Ahli to sign Millot on loan until the end of the new season, taking him to the newly promoted Roshn League side.

Millot joined Al-Ahli at the start of last season from Germany's Stuttgart, a signing Jaissle pushed hard to complete. The German coach saw the Frenchman as an important addition to his midfield and rated his ability to carry out the tactical ideas.

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Then Jaissle left. The shifting shape of competition in Al-Ahli's midfield cut Millot's chances further, especially once the club moved to bolster the team with the accomplished Eduard Spertsyan, now one of the coaching staff's key options.









Millot found himself up against fierce competition, with more than one option ahead of him in the Al-Ahli squad. That pushed the management to sanction a temporary move, handing him a better chance of playing with Al-Diriyah rather than sitting on the bench.

The Al-Diriyah spell should give the Frenchman a chance to prove himself again in the Roshn League. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, use the loan to manage their squad more effectively and give Millot room to develop, particularly as he remains under contract with "the Elegant Ones".