Yacine Brahimi: Algeria are aiming to win the Afcon

Having failed to progress past the group stage in the last edition of the tourney, the winger is hoping for a better performance in this year’s outing

Yacine Brahimi has stated that are prepared to go further in the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The Desert Warriors will be making their 18th appearance in the biennial tournament and have been drawn along with , and in Group C.

The North Africans have managed to win the title once in 1990 but have since failed to progress past the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

The 29-year-old FC 's winger believes the Desert Foxes can claim the coveted trophy with good preparation.

"We arrived two days ago in Cairo. We are well settled at the hotel with quality training sessions,” Brahimi told 24.

“We are confident, we know that the competition will be difficult, but I think we have prepared well. We will continue this preparation until Sunday's game hoping to achieve the best in the Afcon and go as far as possible.

"We will not hide it and we will not repeat it too much to avoid putting too much pressure on ourselves. We know we want to go as far as possible and possibly win the Cup. It would be something immense for us and for all the Algerian people.

“Anyway to win this competition we will have to excel and get in our resources and that's what we are ready to do. “

Djamel Belmadi’s men will open their campaign in the competition against Kenya at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

The winger is looking forward to the game and hopes his side can hit the ground running against the Harambee Stars.

Article continues below

"We have a match at 22:00 local time on Sunday against a very good team from Kenya and we are preparing in the best way to meet them," he continued.

"I think the most important thing is to start this competition well. By taking the three points in the first match, we put ourselves directly in a good situation. We will play our second match against Senegal, one of the favourites for this African Cup, but we will take it match-by-match and the most important meeting now is against Kenya. "

The Desert Warriors will slug it out with Senegal in their second game on June 27 before their final group meeting against Tanzania on July 1.