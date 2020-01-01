Xavi would be under pressure as Barcelona boss due to Guardiola similarities, says Rivaldo

The former Brazil forward thinks the ex-Barca captain would be a good fit as manager at Camp Nou - but must face up to a huge weight of expectation

Xavi will become manager in the future thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the club and the right temperament and ideas to be a manager, according to former Camp Nou star Rivaldo.

The Liga champions spoke to their former captain after parting company with Ernesto Valverde earlier this season, and though Xavi - currently manager of Qatari club Al-Sadd - turned them down, he is expected to one day take charge at Camp Nou.

Xavi has also spoken recently of his desire to take over as manager of his old team, although the former international said "there can't be anyone toxic around the dressing room" if he is appointed in the near future.

Former forward Rivaldo also warned Xavi could be under added pressure because of his reputation and his similarities to another Barca playmaker-turned-manager, Pep Guardiola.

Rivaldo feels the success of Guardiola, Xavi's former coach at Barca, could put added expectation on the 40-year-old, and that he would need additional signings to reach a similar level - however on a style level, he is a perfect fit.

Rivaldo told Betfair: "I believe that Xavi will become Barcelona manager in the future as he is not only a good person who knows the club inside out, but also seems to have good qualities as manager.

"In the right moment he will know that the time to coach Barcelona has come and he will try to get his Barca team close to his golden generation at the Camp Nou.

"The pressure of raising the club to that level will be high, especially because he had a similar professional career to Pep Guardiola, a somewhat identical style of playing and could now replicate a system in which he was a maestro.

"Of course, it won't be easy to make anything similar and he would need to have the right players at the right time to put his system working perfectly. When you have got this kind of pressure it's because other people trust you and you are in charge of a big club with huge ambitions. Any manager would love to coach Barcelona.

"Much will depend on the players he has when he arrives in Barcelona. He must add two or three key pieces to strengthen the group and give him a chance of matching Guardiola's levels."

Xavi won 25 trophies during his time at Barca - including eight titles and four crowns - and was widely revered as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

He said recently he is "very excited" at the prospect of being Barcelona manager, but only "in a project that started from zero and in which the decision-making was mine."

He said: "I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty and who are very valid people. There can't be anyone toxic around the dressing room."