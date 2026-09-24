Xavi suddenly shares news about Frenkie de Jong: ‘I have spoken to him and…’

Frenkie de Jong is not yet available for the Netherlands during the first international break under head coach Xavi Hernández, but all the signs suggest he will be back for the internationals in November. That much was clear from Xavi's words to TV3, Catalonia's main public television channel.

De Jong is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the last World Cup. Xavi says things are now moving in the right direction, and the midfielder plans to resume group training soon once his team-mates return from the international break.

"I have spoken to him, we have a very good relationship," begins Xavi, who worked with De Jong at FC Barcelona for almost three seasons. "He is happy with how his recovery is going and he feels very good. We will see, we will see."

Earlier this week, Spanish outlet SPORT reported that De Jong was making 'big strides' in his recovery. A few weeks ago he briefly appeared on the training pitch with the physios, but after a few sprints he had to go back inside because he was still in too much discomfort. He is now training alone on the pitch again, and the pain has almost disappeared.

"I think the most important thing after this break will be to see whether he can rejoin the group and feels good enough to be able to play again at one hundred per cent," said Xavi, who also sees De Jong as an important figure for the Netherlands.

After his holiday, De Jong returned to FC Barcelona with knee problems. He had been carrying them since the World Cup with the Netherlands, where he played the final three matches in pain following a wrong diagnosis by the KNVB's medical staff.

Examinations in Barcelona showed De Jong was dealing with a tear in the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The club advised him to undergo surgery, but De Jong opted for conservative treatment. It now appears to be moving in the right direction again.