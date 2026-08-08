Xavi Simons watched on Saturday evening as his good friend Édouard Michut hurt PSV in the dying moments. The Fortuna Sittard midfielder made it 2-2 in stoppage time with a fine finish, and Simons immediately made himself heard on X.

Michut's goal brought an instant reaction from Xavi Simons. The pair have known each other for years and became close friends during their time together in the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

Both Michut and Simons came through the youth ranks at the French giants. Although they ultimately had to settle for only a few minutes in the first team in Paris, their friendship endured after they left.

Their bond was clear again last year. Simons and Michut went on holiday together and have plainly stayed close ever since.

Simons could not resist responding after Michut punished PSV late on. "Édouard Michut, not against my PSV please," the Netherlands international wrote on X a few minutes after the goal, followed by several emojis.

Even more strikingly, Michut's equaliser came after a long spell on the sidelines. The Frenchman had been out for four months through injury and also missed Fortuna's entire pre-season.

Still, that lack of match rhythm did not seem to trouble Michut. His superb stoppage-time goal earned Fortuna a point and stopped PSV from extending their flawless start to the season.

Simons himself is also dealing with injury problems. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had to miss the World Cup because of a serious knee injury and will in all likelihood be out for months yet.







