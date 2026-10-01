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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SRB-NEDAFP
Bart DHanis
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Xavi's salary is out in the open: this is what the Netherlands head coach earns

Netherlands

Germany's BILD revealed on Thursday evening what every national team manager earns, and that has brought Xavi Hernández's salary into the open too.

Carlo Ancelotti tops the list as the best-paid national team manager in the world. The Brazilian federation pays him €10 million a year.

Jürgen Klopp sits second. The former Liverpool manager earns €7 million a year from the German federation, €3 million less than Ancelotti.

Mauricio Pochettino is third on €6.8 million with the United States. Thomas Tuchel follows him in fourth, earning €6 million with England.

Fifth place goes to Luis de la Fuente. The manager of the European and world champions has €5 million paid into his account every year.

Portugal's Jorge Jesus is sixth with an annual salary of €4 million. Zinedine Zidane comes next on €3.6 million with France.

Xavi is next. The Netherlands manager receives €3 million a year from the KNVB, which puts him eighth on the list. Lionel Scaloni of Argentina and Ralf Rangnick of Austria are ninth and tenth respectively.

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