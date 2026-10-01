Germany's BILD revealed on Thursday evening what every national team manager earns, and that has brought Xavi Hernández's salary into the open too.

Carlo Ancelotti tops the list as the best-paid national team manager in the world. The Brazilian federation pays him €10 million a year.

Jürgen Klopp sits second. The former Liverpool manager earns €7 million a year from the German federation, €3 million less than Ancelotti.

Mauricio Pochettino is third on €6.8 million with the United States. Thomas Tuchel follows him in fourth, earning €6 million with England.

Fifth place goes to Luis de la Fuente. The manager of the European and world champions has €5 million paid into his account every year.

Portugal's Jorge Jesus is sixth with an annual salary of €4 million. Zinedine Zidane comes next on €3.6 million with France.

Xavi is next. The Netherlands manager receives €3 million a year from the KNVB, which puts him eighth on the list. Lionel Scaloni of Argentina and Ralf Rangnick of Austria are ninth and tenth respectively.