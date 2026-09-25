Xavi reveals what impressed him most about the Netherlands against Germany, and identifies the weapon of the new era

Not perfect, but full of promise. That was the verdict on Xavi Hernandez's first outing in charge of the Netherlands, after the Oranje snatched a thrilling 1-1 draw against Germany. They had trailed until the final minutes before rescuing a point on the opening night of his UEFA Nations League journey.

The Spanish coach could barely hide his satisfaction with his players, insisting the Netherlands were the better side, especially after the break.

Speaking at the press conference after the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Xavi said: "I am satisfied because we played very well. Honestly, I think we were better than Germany."

Germany went ahead in the first half. The Netherlands looked nervy and struggled to impose their style, before rising after the interval and cranking up the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Xavi admitted his team had fallen short over the opening 45 minutes. "Perhaps we were a little nervous in the first half, but the way we played in the second half was the right one," he explained.

Praise flowed for the way his players responded to going behind. What they produced after the break, the coach felt, reflected the character and ambition he wants to instil in the national team.

He said: "We showed character, ambition, a desire to win and good enthusiasm. What I liked most, certainly, was the players' character in the second half when we were behind in the score, along with their attitude and mentality."









Cody Gakpo delivered the equaliser in stoppage time, earning the Netherlands a point in the first match of the Xavi era.

Controlling the ball, pressing hard and winning it back quickly are the pillars of the style Xavi wants over the coming phase.

He explained: "We pressed hard, we won the ball back, and we took the initiative," insisting the second-half display must become a permanent benchmark for the team.

He added: "This is the way, and this must be the standard for the Dutch team."

None of it surprised him, the coach noted, pointing out that the same character had already surfaced in training.

He said: "We already showed this in training, and the way you train is the way you play."

Xavi will look to build on this draw next time out, when the Netherlands face Serbia on Sunday in his second test at the helm.











