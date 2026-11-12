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Frenkie de Jong will captain the Netherlands for the coming week, national team coach Xavi Hernández confirmed at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

With Virgil van Dijk unavailable, Xavi needed a new captain for the Nations League matches against Greece and Germany.

De Jong will step in as captain for the matches at the Johan Cruyff ArenA and the Olympiastadion.

Denzel Dumfries will serve as the Netherlands' vice-captain in November. Cody Gakpo is next on Xavi's list.

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Xavi pointed to De Jong's personality: "First of all, his personality. He wants the ball, wants to improve every day and wants to be part of the team. I know him very well and he always takes responsibility."

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"And, of course, because of his qualities. I think he is one of the best midfielders in the world. As a coach, these reasons are very important to me," Xavi concluded.

In an interview with Voetbalzone on Tuesday, De Jong had already spoken briefly about the prospect of captaining the Netherlands. "Of course it means something. I think being captain is an enormous honour for everyone, and that applies to me too."

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"Captain of your country. Being an international is the highest achievement, and now I'm also captain of the Netherlands," said De Jong.

The 29-year-old De Jong will make his 71st international appearance against Greece. Xavi will be his fourth national team coach, after Ronald Koeman, Frank de Boer and Louis van Gaal.